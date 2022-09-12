Primetime Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

Skip to main content
Television’s Big Night is here. The 74rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 25 categories are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as they are announced starting at 5 p.m. PT.

After the two-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, and including the juried winners announced in August, there’s a logjam at the top of the winners list. Five shows come in with five trophies each: HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Netflix’s Stranger Things and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back. The latter two aren’t nommed in any categories tonight, but the others are.

Meanwhile, the combined HBO/HBO Max leads the network/platform race with 25 Emmys to archrival Netflix’s 23. Both basically quadrupled the next-closest competitors — Disney+, Hulu and NBC — which have six apiece.

HBO’s drama series Succession came into the Emmys with a leading 25 nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 20 apiece.

Here are tonight’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

NOMINEES

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance
Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Murray Bartlett as Armond

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Yellowjackets • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Christina Ricci as Misty

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various Characters

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Saturday Night Live • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC
ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC
Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS
CBS Studios

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Toni Collette as Kathleen

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Maid • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Margaret Qualley as Alex

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios

Nailed It! • Netflix
Magical Elves for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder

Top Chef • Bravo
Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

Maid • Sky Blue • Netflix
John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Hiro Murai, Directed by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Written by

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Burgess, Written by

MAID • Snaps • Netflix
John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Molly Smith Metzler, Written by

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Patrick Somerville, Written by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix
A24 for Netflix
Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe -Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rotten Science
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix
All Things Comedy for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix
Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX • FX Productions
Donald Glover as Earn

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson, Written by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Duffy Boudreau, Written by

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jane Becker, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX
FX Productions
Sarah Naftalis, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX
FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Issa Rae as Issa

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX
FX Productions
Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+
20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Chris Mundy, Written by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Dan Erickson, Written by

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

The Dropout • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Inventing Anna • Netflix
A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Pam & Tommy • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max
HBO

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
Amazon Studios

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu
20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

What We Do In The Shadows • FX
FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ozark • Netflix
MRC for Netflix

Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Squid Game • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix

Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Succession • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Yellowjackets • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

