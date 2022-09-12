Primetime Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

Television’s Big Night is here. The 74rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 25 categories are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as they are announced starting at 5 p.m. PT.

After the two-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, and including the juried winners announced in August, there’s a logjam at the top of the winners list. Five shows come in with five trophies each: HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Netflix’s Stranger Things and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back. The latter two aren’t nommed in any categories tonight, but the others are.

Meanwhile, the combined HBO/HBO Max leads the network/platform race with 25 Emmys to archrival Netflix’s 23. Both basically quadrupled the next-closest competitors — Disney+, Hulu and NBC — which have six apiece.

HBO’s drama series Succession came into the Emmys with a leading 25 nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 20 apiece.

Here are tonight’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

TBA

NOMINEES

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions

Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Murray Bartlett as Armond

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Yellowjackets • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

Christina Ricci as Misty

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bowen Yang as Various Characters

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Saturday Night Live • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC

ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC

Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS

CBS Studios

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films

Toni Collette as Kathleen

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Maid • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Margaret Qualley as Alex

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS

WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Nailed It! • Netflix

Magical Elves for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder

Top Chef • Bravo

Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu

Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu

Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

Maid • Sky Blue • Netflix

John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Hiro Murai, Directed by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Written by

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu

Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Burgess, Written by

MAID • Snaps • Netflix

John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Molly Smith Metzler, Written by

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Patrick Somerville, Written by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix

A24 for Netflix

Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe -Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rotten Science

Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix

All Things Comedy for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix

Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX • FX Productions

Donald Glover as Earn

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson, Written by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Duffy Boudreau, Written by

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu

20th Television

Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jane Becker, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX

FX Productions

Sarah Naftalis, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX

FX Productions

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Issa Rae as Issa

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX

FX Productions

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+

20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu

20th Television

Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Chris Mundy, Written by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Dan Erickson, Written by

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

The Dropout • Hulu

Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Inventing Anna • Netflix

A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Pam & Tommy • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Barry • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max

HBO

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu

20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

What We Do In The Shadows • FX

FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ozark • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Squid Game • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Yellowjackets • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Entertainment One