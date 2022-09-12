Primetime Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

Television’s Big Night is here. The 74rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 25 categories are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live as they are announced starting at 5 p.m. PT.
After the two-ceremony Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, and including the juried winners announced in August, there’s a logjam at the top of the winners list. Five shows come in with five trophies each: HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, Netflix’s Stranger Things and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back. The latter two aren’t nommed in any categories tonight, but the others are.
Meanwhile, the combined HBO/HBO Max leads the network/platform race with 25 Emmys to archrival Netflix’s 23. Both basically quadrupled the next-closest competitors — Disney+, Hulu and NBC — which have six apiece.
HBO’s drama series Succession came into the Emmys with a leading 25 nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso with 20 apiece.
Here are tonight’s winners thus far, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:
WINNERS
TBA
NOMINEES
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance
Oscar Isaac as Jonathan
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix
Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Murray Bartlett as Armond
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jake Lacy as Shane Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Will Poulter as Billy Cutler
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok
Yellowjackets • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Christina Ricci as Misty
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various Characters
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Saturday Night Live • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC
ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC
Universal Television and Broadway Video
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS
CBS Studios
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films
Toni Collette as Kathleen
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
Maid • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Margaret Qualley as Alex
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Nailed It! • Netflix
Magical Elves for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder
Top Chef • Bravo
Magical Elves
The Voice • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Directed by
The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Michael Showalter, Directed by
The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Francesca Gregorini, Directed by
Maid • Sky Blue • Netflix
John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
John Wells, Directed by
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Hiro Murai, Directed by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Written by
The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by
Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Burgess, Written by
MAID • Snaps • Netflix
John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Molly Smith Metzler, Written by
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Patrick Somerville, Written by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix
A24 for Netflix
Ali Wong, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe -Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rotten Science
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix
All Things Comedy for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Written by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix
Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Written by
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX • FX Productions
Donald Glover as Earn
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson, Written by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Duffy Boudreau, Written by
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jane Becker, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX
FX Productions
Sarah Naftalis, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX
FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman, Directed by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Ben Stiller, Directed by
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Cathy Yan, Directed by
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Karyn Kusama, Directed by
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Zendaya as Rue
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great
Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Issa Rae as Issa
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta • New Jazz • FX
FX Productions
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+
20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Cherien Dabis, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Jamie Babbit, Directed by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Chris Mundy, Written by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Dan Erickson, Written by
Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by
|
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
The Dropout • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Inventing Anna • Netflix
A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Pam & Tommy • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max
HBO
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu
20th Television
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
What We Do In The Shadows • FX
FX Productions
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ozark • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Squid Game • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Yellowjackets • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
