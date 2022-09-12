Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Damien Chazelle Shows Off ‘Babylon’ Trailer At TIFF

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Features Lands Miramax Alexander Payne-Paul Giamatti Reteam ‘The Holdovers’ In Huge $30M Deal
Read the full story

Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 – Updating Live

By Robert Lang, Tom Tapp

79 View All

Arrivals are underway for TV’s biggest night with nominees and presenters hitting the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

The 74th edition of the event marks the first time in three years that producers have been able to fill an auditorium — and pack the arrivals line — without worry about spiking Covid cases.

As a result has been a celebratory atmosphere and fashion to match, with form-fitting silohuettes and lots of sequins.

Click on the image above to launch the red carpet photo gallery.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad