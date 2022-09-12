Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 – Updating Live

Arrivals are underway for TV’s biggest night with nominees and presenters hitting the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

The 74th edition of the event marks the first time in three years that producers have been able to fill an auditorium — and pack the arrivals line — without worry about spiking Covid cases.

As a result has been a celebratory atmosphere and fashion to match, with form-fitting silohuettes and lots of sequins.

Click on the image above to launch the red carpet photo gallery.