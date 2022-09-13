Skip to main content
Emmy Executive Red Carpet Arrivals – Photo Gallery

By Nellie Andreeva, Robert Lang

For the first time since 2019, Deadline is back on the Emmy red carpet to capture the television executives in attendance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The pandemic kept most of the entertainment industry’s red carpets rolled up and stowed, but the annual pre-game festivity has been making its return over the past year, and tonight it was Emmy’s turn.

Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Hollywood’s TV executive class will include those who are in the thick of the competition tonight, from HBO and HBO Max to Netflix, Hulu and cable and broadcast networks. The TV agency biz will also be in red carpet mode.

