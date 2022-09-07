Emmy Party List: Media Companies, Agencies Return As Volume Gets Closer To Pre-Covid Levels

After two years of an Emmy party field dramatically reduced by the pandemic, the festivities around the 2022 ceremonies are starting to resemble the hustle and bustle of the 2010s — with the addition of Covid testing, a lot of it.

We haven’t had formal agency Emmy parties in four years as plans for 2019 bashes were canceled amid the agencies’ standoff with the WGA. CAA and UTA are back this year, with CAA picking up where it left off in 2018, holding a party at Rose Café in Venice. It will be the agency’s first public event after the recent acquisition of ICM, which traditionally hosted Emmy brunches at the home of CEO Chris Silbermann.

UTA, whose popular party had been held at the home of co-president Jay Sures for many years, is taking over the Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria.

The other Hollywood talent agencies and management companies that threw Emmy parties before the pandemic are skipping this year for various reasons, including the overlap with the Toronto Film Festival, but many vow to resume junkets next year.

Disney is back to its stomping grounds with a companywide post-Emmy party at downtown L.A.’s Otium, which also hosted Disney talent and executives in 2019. Ditto for Netflix, which is back at Milk Studios. Like Disney, recently merged Paramount also is holding one party for all of its divisions.

HBO & HBO Max are sticking with their pandemic venue the San Vicente Bungalows. The sibling premium outlets held a small post-Emmy party for talent at the private-members club last year, moving from HBO’s signature — and massive in size — Pacific Design Center location.

Other perennial Emmy weekend events such as the Governors Ball (renamed Governors Gala), the MPTF’s Evening Before, as well as AMC Networks and BAFTA’s daytime receptions, are also making appearances on this year’s list.

Here is Deadline’s rundown of the upcoming 2022 Emmy festivities (in chronological order):

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Canada & the Emmys

6-9 PM, Beauty and Essex, 1615 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Performers Nominees Reception

7:30 PM, Television Academy, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., Los Angeles

CAA Emmy Party

8 PM-1AM, Rose Café, 220 Rose Ave., Venice

UTA Party To Celebrate the Emmys & Host Kenan Thompson

8 PM, Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Paramount Emmy Party

7 PM, Catch Steak LA, 650 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

AMC Networks Emmy Brunch

12 PM-3 PM, Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood

BAFTA TV Tea Party

2-5 PM, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills

MPTF’s 16th Annual Evening Before

8 PM, The Lawn At Century Park, Century City

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Emmy Awards Governors Gala

Immediately following the ceremony, L.A. Live Event Deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

HBO & HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception

8 PM, San Vicente Bungalows, 845 North San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Celebration (Outdoors and Under the Stars)

8 PM, Otium, 222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles

Netflix Party Celebrating 2022 Emmy Awards Nominees

8 PM, Milk Studios, 855 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Apple TV+ Emmy Nominees Reception

8 PM, Mother Wolf, 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles