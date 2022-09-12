How To Watch The Emmy Awards Online & On TV

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Monday beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET live on NBC and on the Peacock streaming service for the first time. The three-hour ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson will host.

The Monday night event will be the apex of the film awards season after last weekend’s two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which saw HBO/HBO Max and Netflix take leads in the overall wins race among networks and streamers, and multiple shows already taking Emmys including Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO/HBO Max’s Euphoria and The White Lotus which will all be looking to add to their totals tonight (see a list of the categories up for grabs below).

HBO’s Succession comes into the night with the most nominations overall (25), followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and White Lotus with 20 apiece, HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with 17, and HBO’s Euphoria with 16 including Zendaya getting a nom to defend her 2020 win.

Also tonight, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will receive the Governors Award bestowed by Emmy organizer the Television Academy’s Board of Governors.

Along with Thompson as emcee, announced presenters and participants in the ceremony include Anthony Anderson, Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Gael García Bernal, RuPaul Charles, Kelly Clarkson, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rosario Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Ayo Edebiri, Taron Egerton, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Regina Hall, Mariska Hargitay, Paul Walter Hauser, Freddie Highmore, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Mindy Kaling, Markella Kavenagh, Jimmy Kimmel, Jake Lacy, Juliette Lewis, Lizzo, Diego Luna, Steve Martin, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, B.J. Novak, Chris O’Donnell, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Shonda Rhimes, Molly Shannon, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Sofía Vergara, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, Chandra Wilson, Bowen Yang and Natalie Zea.

In addition, John Legend will perform “Pieces” off his new album Legend for the In Memoriam segment of the show.

The 74th Emmy Awards are produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment and will be directed by Hamish Hamilton.

