2022 Emmy Afterparty Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo & Many More

After the intensity and suspense of tonight’s Emmy broadcast, the winners, nominees and presenters gathered afterward to blow off some steam. From the Governors Ball to fetes thrown by HBO and Apple, many of the night’s biggest names were there — except for, of course, Jerrod Carmichael, who took his Emmy and his fur coat and went home.

Boldfaced names in attendance included Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo, Mariska Hargitay, Quinta Brunson, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Garner, Geena Davis, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Olivia Stiller, Oscar Isaac, Judd Apatow and daughter Maude Apatow, Jeremy Strong and more.

