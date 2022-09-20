20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Melissa Barrera Reveals ‘Scream 6’ Timeline, The Magic Of ‘Carmen’ & Her Role In Warhol-Basquiat Story ‘The Collaboration’



Get ready, Scream fandom! This week’s 20 Questions On Deadline guest is Melissa Barrera.

The Vida and In the Heights breakout star and Scream alum spills some tea about the horror franchise’s next installment, which will be set in New York City this time. Barrera also digs into a discussion about her role in the Benjamin Millepied-directed Carmen, starring opposite Paul Mescal, and shot in Australia during Covid.

Netflix series Keep Breathing, which premiered earlier this year and starred Barrera as the sole survivor of a plane crash fighting her way out of the wilderness, allowed her to tap into her childhood dreams of being an Indiana Jones-type action star, and she also reminisces about her childhood inspiration growing up in Mexico and her unwavering positive belief that things will always work out for the best.

Plus, she describes her excitement at her upcoming Kwame Kwei-Armah-directed film, The Collaboration—a story of the friendship between artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, starring Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Daniel Brühl. Barrera plays Maya, Basquiat’s girlfriend.

The film is based on a play of the same name penned by Oscar-nominated writer Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, Bohemian Rhapsody), which premiered earlier this year. The film reunites McCarten, Kwei-Armah, Bettany and Pope, too.

Carmen had its initial release and world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, The Collaboration will be out December 20 and Scream 6 is set for release March 31, 2023.

Check out this episode of 20 Questions on Deadline above, and listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.