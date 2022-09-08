‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan Finds Dutton Ancestors In James Badge Dale, Darren Mann & Marley Shelton As Paramount+ Series Expands Cast

The Dutton family is expanding with the addition of James Badge Dale (Hightown, 24), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Marley Shelton (Never Been Kissed, Rise) to the Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Additional newly added cast members include Michelle Randolph (The Resort), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky, Chicago P.D.), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry, V/H/S/99), and Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician).

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

They join previously announced leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren who will portray the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch, Jacob and Cara, respectively. As well as Sebastian Roché whose casting was exclusively announced by Deadline earlier this month.

Character descriptions from Paramount+ can be found below.

Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton, and brother of James Dutton; Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton; Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family; Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

Geraghty will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman; Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school; Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

The new installment from Taylor Sheridan will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season on November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser also star.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.