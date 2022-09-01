‘1923’: Sebastian Roché Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Roché (The Young Pope, The Man In The High Castle) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan, in a recurring role. Details regarding his character remain under wraps.

Roché joins previously announced leads Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Production is currently underway in Montana and is expected to premiere in December.

The new installment will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season on November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser also star.

Following the success of Yellowstone, Sheridan released the first prequel 1883, focusing on how the Duttons came to own the land that would later house their ranch. The cast includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

1932 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Roché most recently starred in ABC’s Big Sky as Sheriff John Wagy as part of the Season 1 cast. Prior credits also include HBO’s The Young Pope opposite Jude Law; Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle; the CW’s Batwoman; as well as National Geographic’s award-winning Genius series for Season 2 which focused on Pablo Picasso.

He is notably known for his portrayal of Mikael Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and Balthazar in Supernatural, all hailing from the CW. As well as heartbreaker Jerry in Season 1 of HBO’s Sex and the City.

His extensive TV credits also include roles in Alias, General Hospital, Charmed, 24, and Magnum P.I.

Up next, Roché will star in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology, Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix.

He is repped by Elevate Entertainment and Performers Management.