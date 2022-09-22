‘1923’: Jerome Flynn Cast In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alum Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series at Paramount+.

Led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

Flynn will play Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, Flynn joins Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer in the cast.

1923 is in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston and Cole Hauser also star.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s Paramount+ slate, which includes fellow Yellowstone prequel 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness and Land Man.

Flynn is known for his portrayal of Bronn on Game of Thrones. His other credits include Black Mirror, Ripper Street and John Wick 3. Flynn is repped by Gersh and Curtis Brown Group.