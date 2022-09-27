‘1923’: Jennifer Ehle Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice, Fifty Shades of Grey) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923.

She will portray Sister Mary, an Irish nun who teaches at the school for American Indians in Montana that Teonna Rainwater (Amineh Nieves) attends. As prreviously announced, Sebastian Roché plays the headmaster of the school, Father Renaud.

The new installment of the Taylor Sheridan franchise will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family before the events of Yellowstone and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty and Julia Schlaepfer.

1923 is currently in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser also star.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

Ehle can next be seen in the upcoming series Dead Ringers, based on David Cronenberg’s cult classic from the 1980s. Most recently she starred in the horror feature Saint Maud, for which she was nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Ehle is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing and The Coast of Utopia. Additionally, she won a BAFTA Award for playing Jane Austen’s Lizzie Bennet in the classic miniseries Pride and Prejudice and was nominated for a BAFTA for her performance in Brian Gilbert’s Wilde.

Other credits include The Professor and the Madman, Run This Town, John and the Hole, The Comey Rule, The King’s Speech, Detroit, Zero Dark Thirty, Contagion, The Ides of March and the Fifty Shades franchise.