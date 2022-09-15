‘1923’: Brandon Sklenar Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Brandon Sklenar (The Offer, Westworld) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.

The new installment from Taylor Sheridan will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

The cast also includes Helen Mirren, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

1923 is currently in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season on November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser also star.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Sklenar most recently portrayed Burt Reynolds in The Offer for Paramount+ and recurred in HBO’s Westworld Season 4.

In film, Sklenar starred in Mapplethorpe opposite Matt Smith, Amir Naderi’s The Magic Lantern, The Big Ugly opposite Ron Perlman, and key supporting roles in Adam McKay’s Vice and Roland Emmerich’s Midway. He can next be seen in the lead role of indie Futra Days opposite Tania Raymonde.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, Neon Kite, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.