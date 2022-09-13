‘1883’ Alums LaMonica Garrett & Martin Sensmeier Board Quavo-Led Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’ From Trioscope And Quality Control

EXCLUSIVE: 1883‘s LaMonica Garrett and Martin Sensmeier are the latest additions to the cast of the street racing action-thriller Takeover, led by Migos frontman Quavo, from Trioscope and Quality Films. The pair joins an ensemble which also includes Billy Zane and Serayah, as previously announced.

The film, currently in production in Atlanta, will implement Trioscope’s proprietary technology that blends live-action with CG, underscoring the fascination and controversy surrounding the city’s street takeovers — also known as “sideshows.”

Garrett portrays Sheriff ‘Herc’ Hitchens, public enemy #1 in the takeover community. Herc is a sadistic officer, whose life mission is to shut down the illegal racing scene and its major players — especially Guy Miller (Quavo), a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s dangerous takeover scene.

Sensmeier plays Hilario, leader of an original takeover crew, The Jackals. Hilario is a silent-yet-predictable man who has need for neither charm nor social grace; his mission is to restore the peace in the takeover community.

Produced by Trioscope in partnership with Quality Films (Ice Cold, How High 2), the film unit of music management and hip-hop mega-label Quality Control Music, Takeover was written by Trioscope’s longtime collaborator, Jeb Stuart (Die Hard). Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator) is serving as director.

Garrett most recently appeared on Prime Video’s The Terminal List and also starred in the Paramount+ miniseries 1883 — the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s highly popular series, Yellowstone. The actor has played the DC character of The Monitor across an assortment of series including Arrow, The Flash, Vixen, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Additional television credits include Delilah, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Black-ish, Sons of Anarchy and multiple seasons of Designated Survivor.

Sensmeier has been seen on such series as 1883, Rutherford Falls, Yellowstone and Westworld, also appearing the films 9 Bullets, The Magnificent Seven, Wind River and Ice Road. The actor has also previously starred in several Trioscope projects, including The Liberator and the upcoming short film adaptation of Howard Waldrop’s short story “Night of the Cooters”, executive produced by George R.R. Martin.

Garrett is repped by APA, Coronel Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Sensmeier by Buchwald and Hines and Hunt Entertainment.