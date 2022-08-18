Zurich Film Festival Sets #MyReligion Hashtag Section

After recently unveiling its gala premieres program, the Zurich Film Festival has set its Hashtag section with movies to screen under the title “#MyReligion.” Since 2018, the fest has annually dedicated the strand to showcase a hot topic that is also trending on social media. #MyReligion will deal with questions of faith, euphoria and modern deities.

Among the pictures screening, Focus comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. will have its European premiere. From director Adamma Ebo and starring Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown, the film originally debuted at Sundance. It releases in domestic theaters and on Peacock September 2.

Also in the section are Tarik Saleh’s Egyptian thriller Boy From Heaven; Claudia Sainte-Luce’s Mexican coming-of-age tale The Realm Of God; Sara Dosa’s documentary Fire Of Love narrated by Miranda July; Orit Fouks Rotem’s docufiction Cinema Sabaya; Anita Rocha Da Silveira’s horror pic Medusa; Shalini Kantayya’s Sundance doc TikTok, Boom; and Thomas Salvador’s adventure mystery La Montagne.

“Whether in the U.S.A, Russia or the Middle East, we are seeing a comeback of religions,” says Zurich Artistic Director Christian Jungen. “This often leads to conflicts in coexistence within multicultural societies. That’s why this year we are concentrating our efforts on the topic of faith, its merits and its dark sides. But we are also highlighting the substitute religions that are out there now for secular people, such as the TikTok cult… We want to trace the various faiths, try to give them a social context.”

The 18th edition of Zurich runs from September 22-October 2; the full lineup will be unveiled on September 8.