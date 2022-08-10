Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gene LeBell Dies: Stuntman, Actor And Wrestling Legend Who Fought Bruce Lee & Chuck Norris Onscreen Was 89

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Vince Gilligan Prepping New Series; 'Better Call Saul' Followup About To Hit TV Marketplace With A Bang
Read the full story

Zooey Deschanel Signs With Entertainment 360

Zooey Deschanel GI

EXCLUSIVE: Zooey Deschanel has inked with Entertainment 360.

She recently finished production on Carlos Saldanha’s Harold and the Purple Crayon as well as Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild.

Deschanel is best known for her sitcom New Girl, which ran eight seasons and continues to be a big hit in syndication and streamer circuits. On the film side, her other popular credits include 500 Days of Summer, Yes Man and Elf.  She is also an accomplished musician and songwriter, releasing music and touring with musical partner M. Ward as duo She and Him.

She also is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Warren.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad