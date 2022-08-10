Zooey Deschanel Signs With Entertainment 360

EXCLUSIVE: Zooey Deschanel has inked with Entertainment 360.

She recently finished production on Carlos Saldanha’s Harold and the Purple Crayon as well as Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild.

Deschanel is best known for her sitcom New Girl, which ran eight seasons and continues to be a big hit in syndication and streamer circuits. On the film side, her other popular credits include 500 Days of Summer, Yes Man and Elf. She is also an accomplished musician and songwriter, releasing music and touring with musical partner M. Ward as duo She and Him.

She also is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Warren.