Zoë Kravitz Reflects On Backlash Over Comments About Will Smith’s Slap At The Oscars: “It’s A Scary Time To Have An Opinion”

Zoë Kravitz is looking back on the comments she made about Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars.

Following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, The Batman actor took to social media and shared a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a pink dress and captioned the photo with: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” In a second post with a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kravitz’s caption once again alluded to the encounter between Smith and Rock saying, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Kravitz faced backlash over her social media posts and recently reflected on the controversy telling WSJ Magazine, “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

The actor explained that “it’s mostly scary because art is about conversation” and “the internet is the opposite of conversation” adding, “The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

Since the controversial statements, Kravitz deleted both posts (which you can see here) and said the incident reminded her that she’s an artist and being so “it’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen.”

“I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art,” she added.

At the time, Kravitz said she had “very complicated feelings around” what happened at the Oscars stage and ends by saying, “I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK.”