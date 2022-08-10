MSNBC’s Peacock Hub Cancels Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin Streaming Shows

MSNBC is dropping streaming shows from Zerlina Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin on the news brand’s Peacock hub, but both personalities will continue to have a presence on the network.

The network wants Maxwell to serve as an analyst, while Mohyeldin will continue his weekend show, according to an MSNBC spokesperson. He’ll also continue reporting and serving as a fill-in host on weekdays. The changes will go into effect in September.

Earlier this year, MSNBC announced plans to fold its streaming channel, called The Choice on MSNBC, into a new a new hub on Peacock. At the time, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said that they “are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever they are and however they choose to consume content.”

The MSNBC hub also features next day offerings of MSNBC programming such as The ReidOut and Morning Joe. Variety first reported on the changes.

MSNBC’s hub also features originals such as The Medhi Hasan Show, The Katie Phang Show and Symone. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is joining the network in the fall and is developing a streaming series.

Maxwell has hosted the Peacock show since 2020, and also has a daily show on SiriusXM Progress. Mohyeldin has had a show on the streaming platform since last year.