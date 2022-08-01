‘Your Honor’: Jimi Stanton, Lilli Kay & Benjamin Flores Jr. Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Carlo, Fia and Eugene in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor. Jimi Stanton (Castle Rock) Lilli Kay (Chambers) and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Fear Street), who recur as the characters, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Bryan Cranston stars in the series as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Stanton’s Carlo Baxter is now more determined than ever to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. Stanton appeared in eight episodes in the first season.

Kay’s Fia Baxter is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). Kay appeared in 10 episodes in Season 1.

Flores’ Eugene Jones’ attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to create a war on the streets of New Orleans. Flores appeared in nine episodes in Season 1.

Currently in production, Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, with Peter Moffat, Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer executive producing. Cranston and James Degus executive produce for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone serves as showrunner and executive produces. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Season 1, which was based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, became the most-watched debut season on Showtime ever with 6.6 million weekly viewers.

Kay’s screen credits include Paterno, Chambers and Rustin, as well as an upcoming role in Yellowstone. She is repped by Gersh, Authentic and Felker Toczek.

Flores starred in Fear Street, Rim of the World, Transformers: The Last Knight, Game Shakers and The Haunted Hathaways, for which he earned the Imagen Award for Best Young Actor-Television. He is represented by Hyperion, Matt Sherman Management and Fox Rothschild.