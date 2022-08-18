‘You Can’t Run Forever’ First Look: J.K. Simmons Stars In Thriller From Director Michelle Schumacher

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first stills from the thriller You Can’t Run Forever, starring Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), which has just wrapped principal photography.

The film formerly titled The Woods is a rollercoaster ride that follows a sociopathic killer as he hunts a tormented teenager through the woods. Its cast also includes Allen Leech (Downton Abbey: A New Era) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho). Simmons’ wife Michelle Schumacher (I’m Not Here) directed from her and Carolyn J. Carpenter’s script, with Randle Schumacher producing for Rubber Tree Productions.

“One of the things I loved about the script was the mystery of ‘why’ and the stark reality that sometimes knowing the answer to that question only raises more questions,” Simmons tells Deadline. “But there’s no question that this movie is going to scare the hell out of people.”

“The film is about trauma and survival, and about how sometimes we think we couldn’t possibly survive something so horrible in our lives, only to realize not only can we survive, but we are stronger than before,” added Schumacher. “It’s about the love and strength of the family you’re born into and the family you choose.”

Simmons is repped by Gersh; Leech by UTA, United Agents in the UK, Untitled Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson; and Urrejola by APA and Vision Entertainment. The new stills from You Can’t Run Forever can be found below.

Rubber Tree Productions

Rubber Tree Productions