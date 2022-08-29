‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards

Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner).

Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day of that weekend.