‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season four premiere was cable’s highest rated show, bringing in more than 14 million viewers in total. The season four finale drew more than 10 million viewers.
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.