‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards

The eagerly awaited Season 5 of Yellowstone bowed a teasing preview of its coming attractions tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner).
Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day of that weekend.
Paramount Network

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season four premiere was cable’s highest rated show, bringing in more than 14 million viewers in total. The season four finale drew more than 10 million viewers.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

