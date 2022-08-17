Simone Kessell Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ as Adult Lottie Matthews

Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is joining the second season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets as the adult Lottie Matthews.

The teen version of Lottie was played in season one by Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), who has been upped to series regular in season two.

A New Zealand native, Kessell can currently be seen opposite Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi as Breha Organa, mother to Princess Leia as a child. Previous TV credits include Our Flag Means Death, as well as Reckoning, The Crossing, Of Kings and Prophets and Terra Nova. She stars in the upcoming feature Muru, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Kessell is repped by Buchwald.

Showtime announced last week that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) will play the adult version of Van, played as a teenager in season one by Liv Hewson.

Yellowjackets is up for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. Season one averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series will go into production later this month in Vancouver. It was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who also serve as showrunners with fellow Jonathan Lisco.