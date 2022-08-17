Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales For Stephen King Documentary ‘King On Screen’

EXCLUSIVE: Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights to Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King On Screen. The film, which centers on the journey of works by legendary horror author Stephen King from the page to cinema and television screens, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September.

Approved by King, the doc features an inside look with the majority of directors who have adapted his work for the screen, showcasing that unique relationship. Included in the picture are The Shawshank Redemption helmer Frank Darabont as well as Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero and more. In 1976, Brian de Palma directed Carrie, the first adaptation of King’s work. Since then, more than 50 directors have brought over 80 films and series to the screen.

Directed by Baiwir (The Rebellious Olivia De Havilland), the documentary is produced by Sebastien Cruz for Les Films de la Plage, Jean-Yves Roubin for Frakas Productions and Zoe Salmon for Mr Salmon Films, with the participation of OCS.

Hugues Barbier, Co-Founder of Yellow Veil Pictures said, “King On Screen gives a great insight in the mind of the filmmakers adapting King’s work, and Daphné did an incredible job capturing the essence of the process. We are really excited to bring Daphné’s vision to Fantastic Fest and its crowd of film connoisseurs.”

Added Baiwir, “I’m so glad we managed to gather such stellar names for King On Screen, who gave such insight into King’s work and its journey to the big screen. With illustrious directors and the celebrated actors who collaborated with us to recreate some of the iconic look and situations of King’s adaptations as an introduction to the documentary including Jeffrey DeMunn, James Caan, Tim Curry, Amy Irving, Dee Wallace and Carel Struycken, the experience was unbelievable!”

The deal was negotiated by Yellow Veil Pictures co-founders Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick, with Sebastien Cruz.