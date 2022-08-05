XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller ‘Low Life’ Starring Lucas Neff

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has taken North American rights to Low Life, the cat-and-mouse thriller from director Tyler Michael James starring Marriage Story’s Lucas Neff. Pic will be released later this month in North America. Scroll down for trailer.

Low Life follows Benny (Wes Dunlap), a small-time YouTube star who catches predators online and experiences a night from hell when he lets one of them into his own home.

Dunlap and Neff, who also voices Duncan in Disney’s Monsters at Work, are leading alongside Lucy Urbano and viral YouTube ballerina Luna Montana.

The film is produced by Noah Rotter, Annie Milligan, Hunter Milano, Jake Dvorsky and director James. It is co-written by Hunter Milano and Rotter.

“As soon as we saw the thrilling, unbearably tense Low Life, we knew we wanted to bring the film to audiences,” said Alex Williams, XYZ Manager of Acquisitions and Development. “Tyler is an immensely talented filmmaker and we can’t wait to unveil his debut.”

XYZ Films has also taken on Andy Mitton horror The Harbinger and Belgium’s Megalomaniac in recent months.