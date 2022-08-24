XYZ Films Takes Worldwide Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘Sound Of Silence’ From Italy-Based Filmmakers T3

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired worldwide rights to the English-language horror-thriller Sound of Silence, directed by Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar and Stefano Mandala — the Italy-based filmmaking trio otherwise known as T3. The independent studio has slated the film for a domestic release next spring.

T3’s first feature follows Emma (Penelope Sangiorgi), who returns to her home in Italy to find out what happened to her parents, and must then unlock the mystery of an old radio that brings back spirits from the past.

T3, Raffaele Rinaldi and Riccardo Scalva produced the pic, which also stars Rocco Marazzita, Lucia Caporaso, Daniele De Martino, Chiara Casolari, Alessandra Pizzullo and Peter Stephen Wolmarans. The project comes on the heels of T3’s horror short The Crying Boy, which was an Official Selection at Screamfest 2019.

“XYZ is thrilled to come aboard this uniquely terrifying ghost story and to continue our tradition of supporting international talent,” said XYZ Films’ Alex Williams. “We can’t wait to unleash SOUND OF SILENCE on audiences here in the United States and around the globe. Fans of haunted house films like INSIDIOUS will love this one.”

Founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian, XYZ Films was behind The Raid franchise, and is also known for such films as 2017 Sundance winner I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and Panos Cosmatos’ psychedelic revenge thriller, Mandy. XYZ’s current projects include The Black Kaiser with Mads Mikkelsen, Hounds of War starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick and Rhona Mitra, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film Something in the Dirt, which premiered at Sundance 2022. Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes’ God Is a Bullet starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and BAFTA nominee Phillip Barantini’s Accused. The company is currently in post-production on the Netflix Original Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

Williams negotiated the deal for Sound of Silence on behalf of XYZ, with Marios Rush on behalf of the filmmakers.