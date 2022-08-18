XYZ Acquires North American Distribution Rights To One-Take Thriller ‘Dash’

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired North American distribution rights to thriller Dash, a “one-take feature” about an adulterous rideshare driver navigating the streets of Hollywood.

Written and directed by Sean Perry and starring Alexander Molina, the film follows Milly (Molina), a rideshare driver who leads a double life. Over the course of one night shift behind the wheel, he attempts to sell drugs to his unassuming passengers. As the night progresses, his life takes a turn for the worse as he desperately tries to take the secret of his nefarious double life to the grave. The film’s locations included Hollywood Boulevard with shooting taking place in real time.

The deal was negotiated by XYZ’s Executive VP of U.S. Distribution, James Emanuel Shapiro and Spam Pictures. XYZ plans to release the film domestically late this fall.

Molina also serves as executive producer and is co-creator of Spam Pictures. The cast also includes Monette Moio, Paige Grimard, Shah Granville and Audra Alexander. Also producing are John Fitzpatrick, Bryce Harrow, Rob Harrow and Elizabeth Haroian

James Emanuel Shapiro, Executive Vice President of U.S. Distribution for XYZ Films says, “Dash is a one-shot roller coaster ride of a thriller that is non-stop fun. What Sean, Alexander and their whole team have accomplished is simply incredible and I’m so proud to show this to audiences.”

Writer-director Sean Perry added: “Making Dash was an exhilarating challenge for everyone involved and we’re excited to get it into the hands of the talented team at XYZ Films.”

XYZ’s current projects include The Black Kaiser with Mads Mikkelsen, Hounds Of War starring Frank Grillo, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film Something In The Dirt which premiered at Sundance 2022. In post-production is the Netflix Original Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.