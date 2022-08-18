Writers Guild Foundation Reveals 2022 Writers’ Access Support Staff Training Program Participants

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Guild Foundation has revealed the participants for the 2022 session of the Writers’ Access Support Staff Training Program.

The program’s mission is to provide writers who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, writers with disabilities, and writers over the age of 50, with tools and education to become writers’ assistants and script coordinators, ultimately resulting in meaningful employment opportunities.

Out of the 1,205 applications received, 16 candidates were selected: Anpa’o Locke, Christian Mejia, Da Eun Kim, Diarra McCormick, Isabel Meza-Roquebert, Jewel Powell, Lydia Caradine, Malaika Jules, Michelle Driscoll, Olivia Woodward, Peter Lee, Rachel Yang, Reed Tsuda, Renee Ross, Shanice Williamson, and Sherin Shetty.

The 12-week course, set to kick off in late August, will be taught by instructors Debbie Ezer (The Good Doctor) and Clay Lapari (Community), who have extensive experience as writers’ assistants and script coordinators for television. The program is sponsored by Warner Bros. Television.

Applications were reviewed by a committee of television creators, executive producers, showrunners, and writers who previously worked as writers’ assistants and script coordinators, including program founders Tanya Saracho (Vida), Mike Royce (One Day at a Time), and Liz Alper (Day of the Dead), along with Aaron Korsh (Suits), Benjamin Hayes (Station 19), Casey Botta (Star Trek: Picard), Clay Lapari (iCarly), Corey Miller (The Rookie), Danny Hogan (Gossip Girl), Debbie Ezer (The Good Doctor), Eli Edelson (Motherland: Fort Salem), Joanna Quraishi (The Big Show Show), John Bickerstaff (Willow), Josh Corey (Speechless), Julian Kiani (Broke), Julie & Shawna Benson (Star Trek: Prodigy), Justin Brenneman (Allegiance), Meridith Friedman (Chicago Med), Michael Hobert (American Housewife), Michelle Lesley Johnson (The Handmaid’s Tale), Molly Nussbaum (One Of Us Is Lying), Nora Winslow (Future Man), Philip Balli (Parasite), Ryan Raddatz (The Neighborhood), Savannah Ward (Council of Dads), and Sera Gamble (You).

Graduates have been staffed in support staff roles on shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Manifest, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Outer Banks, Higher Ground’s Waffles + Mochi, and City on Fire.