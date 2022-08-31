Wonkybot, Kids Podcast Company Behind ‘Tara Tremendous’, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Kids podcast company Wonkybot found agency. The company, which is behind the hit children’s audio series Tara Tremendous, has signed with CAA.

The agency will work with the producer to identify and create opportunities in TV, film, publishing, brand partnerships and live events as well as helping to grow its podcast business.

It comes as Wonkybot is in development with a feature film adaptation of Tara Tremendous. The project, which the company describes as Mean Girls meets Spider-Man, is in development with Marc Platt Productions, run by Cruella, The Little Mermaid and The Trial of the Chicago 7 producer Marc Platt. The musical, written by Wonkybot co-founder Stewart St John, centers around popular high schooler Tara Callahan whose queen bee status is jeopardized after she accidentally acquires the powers of every superhero in the world.

Wonkybot was founded by St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta in 2015. It is also behind such series as teen horror series Origins Unknown, The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows and Spooky Troop.

The company also launched a subscription channel on Apple Podcasts last year.

CAA will also represent the founders individually.

“We are thrilled to be part of the CAA family. They are leaders in their field and the absolute best at what they do,” said St John. “With the help of our incredible team’s experience, knowledge and guidance, we’re excited to grow Wonkybot into a global brand and household name with our trailblazing content for audiences around the world.”