WME Signs Filmmaker & Multidisciplinary Artist Ja’Tovia Gary

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director and multidisciplinary artist Ja’Tovia Gary for representation in film and TV.

Gary’s experimental 2020 film, The Giverny Suite, was the subject of one-person exhibitions at both the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York.

She has been awarded the Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award by the LA Film Critics Association, as well as Best Experimental Film by the BlackStar Film Festival for The Giverny Document (Single Channel), a stand-alone component of her project that moves between Monet’s historic gardens in Giverny, France and the streets of Harlem. Exhibited as a three-channel installation, the 40-minute film combines original and found footage to examine themes of representation, race, gender, sexuality and violence.

Gary’s other films have been screened at festivals worldwide, including the Houston Cinema Arts Festival, AFI Fest, the New Orleans Film Festival, the Ann Arbor Film Festival, the Montreal Documentary Festival, the Frameline LGBTQ Film Festival, and the Edinburgh Film Festival. Her work can also be found in the collections of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Thoma Foundation.

A 2022 Guggenheim Fellow born and currently based in Dallas, Gary holds an MFA in social documentary filmmaking from New York’s School of Visual Arts. She continues to be represented by Paula Cooper Gallery, galerie frank elbaz, and Andres De Rochers at Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.