Netflix’s ‘Winter On Fire’ Producer Den Tolmor Behind Ukrainian Feature Inspired By Legendary Canadian Sniper Wali

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-nominated Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom producer Den Tolmor is creating a feature based on Wali, the Canadian ‘lone wolf’ sniper who spent the first two months of the Ukrainian war fighting the Russians.

Provisionally titled The Good Fight, Tolmor, who has spent much time filming in Ukraine since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, is penning with Nicholas Klein (The Million Dollar Hotel). He hopes to start shooting later this year and the pic is currently part funded.

The film is inspired by the man nicknamed Wali, an excellent ‘lone wolf’ sniper who has also spent time fighting in Syria. He travelled to Ukraine from late February to early May and, although the Russians claimed they had killed him, he resurfaced in Canada shortly afterwards.

The Good Fight tells the story of a retired Navy Seal who travels to Ukraine to see his son before the outbreak of Russian aggression forces him to wade into the battle. To restore relations with his son, he engages in the fight against the Russians.