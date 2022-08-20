Skip to main content
Laura Linney Talks Influences That Created 'Ozark's' Wendy Byrde
Will Smith Attempts Tentative Return To Social Media With A Metaphorical Video

Will Smith on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman'
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Will Smith has returned to social media, issuing his first Instagram post since his July 29 video apology for his well-documented misconduct at the 94th Oscars.

For his latest statement, Smith chose a popular meme of a baby gorilla annoying a much larger one by tentatively touching the big one’s backside. As might be expected, outrage ensues.

So far, Smith hasn’t been chased away. His post garnered more than 1.4 million likes in its first 17 hours, featuring mostly positive comments. Smith has 63.8 million followers on Instagram.

