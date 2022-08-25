Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee Among Voice Cast For Laika’s ‘Wildwood’; See First-Look Image

Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Andi Mack‘s Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E. Grant make up the voice cast for Wildwood, the latest movie from Laika Studios.

The pic, directed by Laika’s Travis Knight, was originally announced in September, with the main cast revealed Thursday. It is being adapted from the series of novels by Colin Meloy, lead singer of The Decemberists, and illustrator Carson Ellis. Chris Butler, who wrote and directed the Laika pics ParaNorman and Missing Link, penned the script.

It marks the first film from Laika since 2019’s Missing Link. All five of the studio’s previous films have gotten Oscar Animated Feature nominations.

No release date has been set for this one, and roles for the voice cast remain under wraps.

Knight in a release announcing the news today noted his “one helluva cast,” adding: “Collaborating with these exceptional actors has been a humbling and inspiring experience. Their committed performances elevate Wildwood, and are a remarkable gift for Laika’s animators. I’m in awe of them all.”

The logline from the studio: Beyond Portland, Oregon’s city limits lies Wildwood. You’re not supposed to go there. You’re not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest’s depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she’s too old for fairytales, but she’s just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions. Wildwood is a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you’re willing to look for it.

See a first-look image below.

The pic is now shooting at Laika Studios outside Portland, OR. Knight and Laika’s Arianne Sutner are producing. Caleb Deschanel is the cinematographer.