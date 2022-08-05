Wide Swoops On Breakout Angolan War Of Independence Locarno Competition Title ‘Tommy Guns’

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales company Wide has acquired world sales rights to Angola-born Portuguese filmmaker Carlos Conceição’s Angolan War of Independence drama Tommy Guns, which made a well-received debut in Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Friday.

Set against the final violent days of the conflict in 1974, the film gives a dual perspective of the conflict through the tale of a young local girl who discovers love and death when her path crosses that of a young Portuguese soldier.

The film is lead produced by Terratreme Filmes, the Lisbon-based collective created by award-winning Portuguese directors João Matos, Susana Nobre, Tiago Hespanha, Pedro Pinho, Leonor Noivo and Luisa Homem in 2008.

Virginie Lacombe and Arnaud Quesada at Paris-based Virginie Films are on board as co-producers and Conceição and Margarida Ventura take associate producer credits under their Portuguese Mirabilis banner.

Wide head of acquisitions Maxime Montagne, who finalised the deal in Locarno said of the film: “Tommy Guns is an impactful film that will certainly raise the interest of the buyers and festival programmers during Locarno and festivals to come,” he said

Tommy Guns is Conceição’s second feature after Serpentarius which debuted at the Berlinale in 2019 and award-winning medium-length film Name Above Title and shorts Versailles and Goodnight Cinderella.

He describes his new film as “a reflection on history, on war and fear, and a portrait of the metaphysics of tyranny”.