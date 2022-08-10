‘When Calls The Heart’: When To Expect Tenth Season Premiere On Hallmark

The good news for Hallmark fans is that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a 10th season. The bad news? They won’t see it anytime soon.

Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters at the Television Critics Tour today that the series won’t return until the middle of 2023. The network renewed the drama in June and announced that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will take over as showrunner.

When Calls the Heart is a family western drama that’s inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name.

Daly also had some interesting news to share about Good Witch and Signed, Sealed, Delivered — two other feel-good series that previously ran on the network. She’s not opposed to dusting off the titles for a possible return in the future.

There’s also a plan to develop Crayola-inspired programming since Hallmark owns the crayon company. (Maybe a show about where old crayons like raw umber and violet blue go to die?)

Earlier today, the company announced that it no longer goes by Crown Media Family Networks. The new name is Hallmark Media — the home of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, as well as streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.