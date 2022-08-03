‘Asphalt’: ‘Wheel Of Time’ EP Ted Field’s Radar Pictures & N4XT Experiences Developing “Industry First” Non-Scripted Format Based On Iconic Gameloft Racing Series

EXCLUSIVE: The first fruits of Wheel of Time executive producer Ted Field’s Radar Pictures and N4XT Experience’s joint venture are emerging with the development of a “first of a kind” non-scripted reality competition based on Gameloft’s Asphalt video game series.

Radar, which is also behind the Jumanji franchise, and N4XT Experiences unveiled their RadarN4XT partnership in January, with a focus on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for TV and film.

Asphalt, the first project to emerge, is a driving competition series that the pair described as an “industry first,” a non-scripted competition based on a video game.

Gamers, car enthusiasts and adrenaline-seekers will compete to earn a spot on the track. From there, finalists will move into Asphalt House and hone their driving skills and face challenges at the Asphalt Driving Academy in order to face off in real-life races in their supercars. The gamers will battle each other and surprise guests, until one is left to claim a prize and the title Asphalt Legend.

Ted Field, Anthony Tringali, and Michael Napoliello will produce for Radar and Marcus Ticotin, Ciarra Pardo and Imad Izemrane will produce for N4XT.

“In our groundbreaking unscripted series, we are excited to take the Asphalt games to the next level by putting gamers in the driver’s seat of cool cars in turbocharged races,” said Tringali.

Originally released in 2004, there have been 15 Asphalt games, the most recent being Asphalt 9: Legends.

Field has executive produced a wealth of big budget movies including The Last Samurai, The Chronicles of Riddick and The Invention of Lying.