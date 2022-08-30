‘Warrior’ Adds 10 Recurring Stars For Season 3; Telly Leung, Kevin Otto & Adam Rayner Among New Additions

EXCLUSIVE: The HBO Max series Warrior is adding 10 actors to the cast of Warrior for the show’s third season, including Telly Leung, Kevin Otto & Adam Rayner in recurring roles.

The full list and character descriptions from the streamer can be found below.

Telly Leung as Marcel, a nomadic Chinese nightclub singer, working on the Barbary Coast; Kevin Otto as Horace Clark, Bill’s (Kieran Bew) condescending brother-in-law and owner of a successful cement factory; Adam Rayner as Douglas Strickland III, a ruthless railroad baron and an old friend of Nellie’s husband; Nick Cordileone as Edmund Mosely, a Secret Service agent who comes to San Francisco to pursue an important case.

Dominique Maher as Catherine Archer, a political booster who takes an interest in Mayor Buckley; Neels Claasen as Benjamin Atwood, the newly-appointed Chief of the San Francisco Police; Sean Marco as Stewart Gumm, Mayor Buckley’s conniving right-hand man; Jazzara Jaslyn as Eliza Pendleton, a wealthy socialite who takes an interest in Mai Ling; Colin Moss as Franklin Thayer, a charismatic candidate for San Francisco Mayor; Sizo Mahlangu as Isaac, the ruthless lieutenant to Happy Jack and a notorious Barbary Coast gangster.

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Series stars include Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Hoon Lee, and Tom Weston-Jones, among others.

The first two seasons, which premiered on Cinemax, are streaming on HBO Max.

