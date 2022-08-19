Warner Bros. Discovery Eliminates Four Top Execs at OWN

More cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery, this time at the Oprah Winfrey Network. Deadline has confirmed that Karen Grant-Selma, Jennifer Giddens, Mary Beth Cunin and Nicole Nichols are leaving the network.

Cunin was the head of programming and scheduling at OWN while Grant-Selma was general counsel and Giddens, the chief marketing officer. Nichols, who was exec VP of communications, is leaving the net but will retain her responsibilities with Winfrey’s businesses and Harpo Prods., Winfrey’s production company.

Nichols was at OWN from the start. Cunin came aboard in 2013, while Grant-Selma joined in 2019, followed by Giddens a year later.

Staff cuts are part of an overall plan to streamline the merged company by eliminating redundancies and hitting a promised $3 billion or more in cost synergies from the deal.

Winfrey launched OWN in 2008 with Discovery in a 50-50 deal, with the latter increasing its stake in the company in subsequent years.

Variety was the first to report the changes.