Warner Bros. Discovery Sets CEE, Baltics & Middle East Management Team

The latest piece of the international Warner Bros. Discovery management puzzle has slotted into place, as the wider reshaping of the business continues. WBD General Manager Warner Bros. Discovery CEE, Baltics and Middle East (CEE MENAT) Jamie Cooke, who took on his post in June, has unveiled his team. Senior roles have gone to the likes of Lee Hobbs and long-serving Warner Bros. sales exec Roni Patel.

Notably, no original programming lead has been named, with HBO Max’s Central and Eastern European originals team a major casualty of WBD’s decision to scale back production in Europe.

The new look team is as follows:

Roni Patel will be responsible for managing Content Licensing for the combined region and the Nordics.

Andrei Grigorescu will be responsible for Ad-Sales for the combined region.

Cristina Valasutean will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Kenechi Belusevic will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in SEE (Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, FYR of Macedonia, Slovenia, Albania), Baltics (Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania), CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan), Mediterranean (Greece, Malta and Cyprus), Israel and lead on Commercial Sports Development across the combined region.

Francesco Perta will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in MENA and Turkey.

Grigory Lavrov will be responsible for Trade Marketing across the combined region and Channel Management for TLC and DMAX in Turkey and Fatafeat in the Middle East.

Lee Hobbs will be responsible for the EMEA-wide Pay TV channel business (including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and ID brands), and will take on the responsibility for the new-look EMEA WBD Creative Agency servicing multiple content and channel brands.

Mabelie Bruijns will be responsible for all Communications across the combined region and PayTV Networks Business in EMEA.

Cooke said: “I have spent the last few weeks getting to know the key leaders across the combined business and learning as much as I can to make the best decisions for our structure and strategy moving forward. As we have a large and complex region, it’s reassuring to see we have so much talent and skilled people across the board. Therefore I’m pleased to announce today my leadership team who, together with their respective teams, will support me in driving the business of Warner Bros. Discovery forward in our region”.

WBD’s teams in the UK & Ireland and Germany have already been set.