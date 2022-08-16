Warner Bros. De Lane Lea Announce New London Base & Netflix Launch Screenwriting Initiative For Egyptian Women — Global Briefs

Post-production House Warner Bros. De Lane Lea Announce Move To New Soho Site

Post-production house Warner Bros. De Lane Lea today announced it will be moving across Soho from its current home on Dean Street to Ilona Rose House, a new site developed by Soho Estates’ on Greek Street. Located over three floors of the building and spanning over 32,000 sq. ft, Ilona Rose House will house the UK’s largest mixing stage. The site will also feature a 4K DCI laser projection with Dolby Atmos and IMAX monitoring, 45 networked and acoustically treated cutting rooms with a programmable advanced lighting system, and three further mixing stages with 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and laser projection. In a statement, Kim Waugh, EVP Worldwide Post Production Creative Services, Warner Bros. said the new facility will help “bring another level of service to the post-production world in London.” Warner Bros. De Lane Lea, which has post-production credits on films such as Gravity (2013), and the Harry Potter film series (2001-2011), will officially open the doors to Ilona Rose House in September.

Netflix To Train Egyptian Women Screenwriters Through Sard Initiative

Netflix is launching a writing program in Egypt called ‘Because She Created’ in partnership with Arab scriptwriter hub Sard. The initiative begins on September 12 and will focus on training women writers and develop their storytelling and creative expression skills. The program is part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which aims to offer opportunity to underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry. Twenty women from outside Cairo will be recruited and hosted over five days in the capital city, where they will undertake storytelling classes, creative expression sessions and daily artistic activities such as cinema and theatre trips. Mariam Naoum, CEO & Founder of Sard said: “The Arab world, including Egypt, is ripe with talent. What they need is concerted effort and professional support to nurture their growth. Women in the region in particular, need this kind of incubation and technical support to gain access to opportunities that advance their professional growth in an industry where their presence is still limited. Sard is trying to achieve this through the work we do, and through partnerships with organizations like Netflix that help steer talent in the right direction.”