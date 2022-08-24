Warner Bros Holding ‘Batgirl’ Screenings For Cast And Crew On Lot This Week

While a majority of people will never get a chance to see the Batgirl movie Warner Bros shelved earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Deadline that screenings are being held on the Warners lot this week for a select few. It is believed that cast and crew who worked on the film along with reps and studio execs were given invites to the screenings that began Wednesday and will go throughout the week.

Batgirl has been the talk of the town since the studio officially announced this month that it would not be released in theaters or any streaming service. The news sent shockwaves throughout the industry as Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the move was done as a tax write-down as the company looks to make further cuts following the recent merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery.

The film starred Leslie Grace in the titular role and was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film was developed and produced with the plan to bow on HBO Max. Once the new regime took over, the strategy shifted, with Warners scrapping the idea of putting its big comic book movies on the service and instead seeing if they are either worthy of a theatrical release or shelved altogether.