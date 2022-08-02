Warner Bros. Shelves ‘Batgirl’ With No Plans To Release Theatrically Or On HBO Max

Even though Batgirl is in the final stages of post-production, Deadline has confirmed that Warner Bros. and DC Films will not be releasing the movie on any platform, including theatrically.

This falls in line with the mandate put down by the new WB regime to cut back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved, and sources close to the project say word came down this week that Batgirl did not make the cut.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

The film stars Leslie Grace in the titular role, Brendan Frasier and Michael Keaton reprising his Bruce Wayne part and was expected to bow sometime in 2023. As for the exact reason behind the shelving, sources say the film did not fall in line with the new strategy being implemented by DC Films as well as HBO Max. The studio is looking to make theatrical tentpoles with budgets at $90 million-plus, and from early footage seen this did not fall into place with that model. (Batgirl was greenlighted at $70 million budget.)

The decision follows seven recent changes across company including major changes to HBO Max with more expected with the upcoming earnings call later this week. The New York Post first reported the news.