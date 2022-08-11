Wanda Sykes To Host Syndicated Viral Video Show Featuring Ring Doorbell Technology From MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Sykes is knocking on the door of syndication with a new series that features videos taken from Ring doorbells.

The comedian is to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre, from MGM Television, Live PD producer Big Fish Entertainment and Ring.

The series, which will launch on September 26, will feature viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells and smart home cameras.

It’s a television take on a genre that has been increasingly going viral on social media.

The series will feature clips such as neighbors saving neighbors, marriage proposals, military reunions and silly animals.

It is the latest example of corporate synergy at Amazon, which owns MGM Television and production company Big Fish and bought Ring in 2018. Founder and inventor Jamie Siminoff previously appeared on Shark Tank as a contestant before returning years later as a Guest Shark after selling his company to the tech giant.

Executive producers include Siminoff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Karni Baghdikian, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Bret Calvert and Jordana Starr.

Sykes is currently starring in season two of Netflix’s The Upshaws, which she created and will also appear in Hulu’s History of the World Part 2 starring opposite Mel Brooks. She also played Moms Mabley in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is repped by CAA and attorney Roger Pliakas.

“Wanda Sykes is one of the biggest names in comedy and beloved by fans across the globe. We are thrilled she has signed on to host this fun new take on a tried-and-true format,” said Barry Poznick, president of alternative television & Orion TV at MGM. “From the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, Ring Nation offers something for everyone watching at home.”

“Bringing the new community together is core to our mission at Ring, and Ring Nation gives friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time with one another,” added Jamie Siminoff. “We’re so excited to have Wanda Sykes join Ring Nation to share people’s memorable moments with viewers.”