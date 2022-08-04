Viviana Acevedo Tapped To Head ACM Talent’s Spanish Voiceover Department

EXCLUSIVE: ACM Talent has hired former longtime HBO Latin America senior producer Viviana Acevedo to head the company’s new Spanish Voiceover Department. Acevedo will be based in Miami, FL.

Acevedo has over two decades of experience at HBO Latin America Group. As a Senior Producer with HBO, she contributed to various aspects of the company’s growth and success in the areas of acquisitions, programming, operations, and production.

“When we decided to go full force with this venture, Viviana was our #1 choice. Luckily she was available and we were able to make it happen,” said ACM Co-Founder Marc Guss. “We have no doubt that this will materialize into a tremendous success.”

Added Co-Founder Phil Sutfin: “The exponential growth of the Latino market is unprecedented and continues to increase at a staggering pace. The US Hispanic purchasing power is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2023 and the numbers correlating to entertainment content consumption will mirror that growth. This move also follows in the footprint of our existing business where we will be representing the top Spanish talent and be offering them the most lucrative and diverse opportunities in the world of voiceover.”

“It’s no secret that ACM is the industry leader in voiceover representation, said Acevedo. “I’ve always considered them my “go-to” for exceptional talent and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the entire ACM representation team.”.

Guss and Sutfin merged their companies, Alpha Entertainment and Flatirons Creative Management, respectively, to form Alta Creative Management in 2012. The two began their careers in the mid-1990s working together as agents at SEM&M, then went on to oversee commercial voice-overs at WMA and ICM in New York, respectively.