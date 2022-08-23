Visual Effects Society Names 2002 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Visual Effects Society today announced the newest inductees into the VES Hall of Fame, including pioneering animator, producer and director Mary Ellen Bute; the first woman to ever direct a film, Alice Guy-Blaché; American computer scientist Grace Hopper; commercial computer animation visionary Bill Kovacs and Hungarian-American animator, film director and producer George Pal. The Hall of Fame inductees – and other special honorees – will be celebrated at a special event this Fall.

“Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” said VES Board Chair Lisa Cooke in a statement. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

As previously announced, educator and industry leader Pam Hogarth was named recipient of the 2022 VES Founders Awards. The Society designated Jeff Barnes, Patricia “Rose” Duignan, Pam Hogarth, Toni Pace Carstensen and David Tanaka with Lifetime VES memberships and Pixar’s Pete Docter with Honorary VES Memberships.