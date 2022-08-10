Visit Films Acquires Toronto Film Festival Title ‘I Like Movies’

EXCLUSIVE: The New York-based Visit Films has acquired world rights excluding Canada to the video store dramedy I Like Movies, which will debut as part of the Discovery program at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film was co-written and directed by first-time filmmaker Chandler Levack who negotiated the deal with Ryan Kampe of Visit Films alongside producer Lindsay Blair Goeldner and co-producer Evan Dubinsky.

Set in Burlington, Ontario, in 2003, the film follows hyper-ambitious teenage cinephile Lawrence Kweller, who dreams of attending film school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In order to raise the hefty tuition fee, he gets his dream job at the local video store, Sequels. Wracked with anxiety about his future, Lawrence begins alienating the most important people in his life, including his best friend, Matt Macarchuck, and his single mother, Terri, all while developing a complicated friendship with his older female manager, Alana.

The flick stars Isaiah Lehtinen (Deadly Class), Romina D’Ugo (12 Monkeys), Krista Bridges (Workin’ Moms, Transplant, The Expanse), Percy Hynes White (Pretty Hard Cases, The Gifted), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), and Alex Ateah (Tapeworm).

Additional credits include cinematography by Rico Moran (Pleasure Garden), editing by Simone Smith (The Lake, Slash/Back, Firecrackers), production design by Claudia Dall’Orso (Easyland), costume design by Courtney Mitchell (Stanleyville, Quickening), and music composed by Murray A. Lightburn of The Dears.

“I’m utterly overjoyed to have my first feature film I Like Movies premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival,” Levack said in a statement. “I share this immense delight with my producers, Lindsay Blair Goeldner and Evan Dubinsky, and an exceptionally talented cast and crew, including our breakout star Isaiah Lehtinen.”

The statement continued: “I want to thank Steve Gravestock for including our film in your final year as a programmer — it is such an honour to be part of your immense legacy in Canadian film. I Like Movies is based on my experiences working at a Blockbuster Video in Burlington, Ontario in the early 2000s, so it is no exaggeration when I say premiering my first feature at TIFF 22 is the single greatest achievement of my life.”

I Like Movies is produced by Lindsay Blair Goeldner (There’s No Place Like This Place). Victoria Lean (Nirvana the Band the Show) and Michael Solomon (Black Conflux) serve as Executive Producers. Evan Dubinsky and Levack are Co-Producers and Simone Smith is an Associate Producer.

Mongrel Media is distributing the film in Canada.