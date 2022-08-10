Vince Gilligan Says ‘Better Call Saul’ Will Be Last Show In ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe: “You Can’t Keep Putting All Your Money On Red 21” – TCA

The Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe is coming to end, according to co-showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

Gilligan and Gould, speaking on the show’s final virtual TCA panel, said that they have no plans to add another show to the AMC shared universe, although cautioned “never say never”.

“You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head,” Gilligan said.

“I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.

Better Call Saul is concluding on August 15 after six seasons and 63 episodes, on top of 62 episodes of Breaking Bad and its spin-off movie.

The comments come after Deadline revealed that Gilligan is preparing to take out his next project; a series more in the vein of The X-Files and The Twilight Zone.

Gould added that 127 hours is a “lot of time”. “That’s a big investment to ask for an audience and it’s unique… how dramas are going to get that much time. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of the work. but like Vince, I think I want to try there are some things I wanted to try,” he said. “Having said that, I love Albuquerque. I love Bob I love Rhea, I love Vince, love the whole group so we’ll keep as much of the band together as we can and also, never say never, who knows how we’re going to feel in a couple of years.”

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.