You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’ Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Station 19’ Writers Room Incident Involving Written Racial Slur Sparks Inclusive Workplace Discussion, Leadership Structure Changes
Read the full story

L.A. Dodgers To Honor Vin Scully With Patch, Pre-Game Ceremony Set For Friday

Vin Scully
Harry How/GI

Broadcaster Vin Scully will be honored with a commemorative black patch by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team said today. The black patch will have a microphone and “Vin” on the uniforms.

Scully, whose iconic voice long graced Dodger broadcasts in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, died Tuesday at age 94. The Dodgers next home game is Friday and Scully will be honored in the pregame.

Tonight, at the Dodgers game in the Bay Area against the San Francisco Giants, both teams lined up along the baselines as a pregame video tribute to Scully played. The Los Angeles Angels also had a moment of silence at their home game this evening against the Oakland Athletics. Reports filtered in about other teams holding brief moments of silence for Scully.

Hollywood Boulevard crowds gathered at Scully’s star on the Walk of Fame. Many placed flowers on his marker, which is located near Hollywood’s oldest grill, Musso & Frank.

As reported earlier, the Los Angeles City Hall is bathed in blue this evening to honor Scully’s memory.

Scully retired in 2016 after a 67-year career. ‘

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad