‘You’ Actress Victoria Pedretti Signs With CAA

Victoria Pedretti has signed with CAA for representation.

Pedretti most recently played Love Quinn for two seasons on You, the Netflix series that stars Penn Badgley and is from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Previously, she played Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Hill House and Nell Crain in The Haunting of Bly Manor, both for Netflix. She also played Lulu in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino and Katherine in the Josephine Decker film Shirley opposite Elisabeth Moss. In 2020, she appeared in Apple TV’s Amazing Stories.

Pedretti continues to be represented by Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern and Entertainment 360.