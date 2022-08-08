Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Vue Cinemas’ Chain: Fall In Ticket Sales Cuts Company Value In Half To $785Bn

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amid Layoffs, How David Zaslav Might Deal With J.J. Abrams, DC’s Walter Hamada & Warner Bros. Pictures Chiefs Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy
Read the full story

‘You’ Actress Victoria Pedretti Signs With CAA

GI

Victoria Pedretti has signed with CAA for representation.

Pedretti most recently played Love Quinn for two seasons on You, the Netflix series that stars Penn Badgley and is from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Previously, she played Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Hill House and Nell Crain in The Haunting of Bly Manor, both for Netflix. She also played Lulu in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino and Katherine in the Josephine Decker film Shirley opposite Elisabeth Moss. In 2020, she appeared in Apple TV’s Amazing Stories. 

Pedretti continues to be represented by Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern and Entertainment 360.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad