VH1 Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’

VH1 has ordered new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. It will mark the 15th season for the Emmy-winning Drag Race, which will also include the 200th episode.

The Emmy-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return for its 15th season and air each week after Drag Race.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself. I just won’t tell you where,” said RuPaul, the show’s six-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive Producer. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

The season 14 grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw the final five queens — Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill — go head-to-head for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Willow Pill was crowned winner and Kornbread was named “Miss Congeniality.” The season also garnered viewership milestones: the premiere marked the show’s highest rated debut since 2018.

A marathon viewing event for season 14 of Drag Race is scheduled for tonight at 9pm ET/PT on Logo.

The Drag Race franchise is up for 11 Emmys next month. RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are produced by World of Wonder Productions.