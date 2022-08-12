You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
VH1 Logs Best Monday Primetime Demo Rating & Share In Over 2 Years With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Duo

Love & Hip Hop Miami Atlanta
VH1

At a time when linear networks are largely managing the decline, with live viewing of entertainment programming dropping double digits every year, it is very rare for a net to set a multi-year high in primetime. VH1 did it on Monday this week with the return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which led the Paramount Global network to its highest Monday primetime Live+Same Day adults 18-49 rating (0.557) and share (3.22) in over two years, since April 2020 and March 2020, respectively.

Veteran Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta kicked off the second half of its tenth season with a 0.68 18-49 rating/4.02 share and 756K total viewers in L+SD, up +6%, 26% and 1%, respectively vs. Season 10 averages.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami then turned up the heat as its Season 4B premiere (0.66/9p) posted its best demo rating (0.66) and share (3.60) in more than two years, up 57% and 95%, respectively vs. the full prior season. L+SD viewership (722K) was up +46%.

The shows also had a strong showing on social media with 2.6M views on premiere night.

