UTA Adds Garrett Smith, Maximillian Ulanoff & James Murray As Endorsements & Voiceover Agents

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has added three agents to its Endorsements & Voiceover department: Garrett Smith, Maximillian Ulanoff and James Murray. Reporting to EVO partners and co-heads Brittany Balbo and Sam Stone, Smith and Murray will join the division in the Los Angeles office, while Ulanoff will be based in New York.

“Our division is having a banner year and with the rapid expansion, we’re excited to welcome three incredibly successful agents to our roster,” Balbo said. “Each agent brings a variety of experience and skills that will help elevate UTA’s reach in the marketplace.”

Smith most recently worked at Gersh, where he secured endorsements and voice-over campaigns for talent such as Eva Longoria, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Keery, Jacob Elordi and more.

Ulanoff is joining from ICM Partners, where he oversaw branding for the Unscripted Television department, as well as consumer product licensing. Clients included Giancarlo Esposito, Laura Prepon, Joe Amabile and Tori Spelling among others. Additionally, he was involved with the agency’s influencer marketing division.

In their new roles, Smith and Ulanoff will be responsible for securing endorsement deals and commercial opportunities for UTA clients and pairing them with brands at the intersection of entertainment, fashion and technology.

Murray will be responsible for securing voice-over opportunities for the agency’s talent roster. He previously served as a voice-over agent at A3, where he placed talent in animated pics including Encanto, Duncanville, Superman and New Croods. He also helped clients develop and sell animated series of their own.